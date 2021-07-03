Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.92 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ciena by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

