Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 86.25 ($1.13). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 83.84 ($1.10), with a volume of 6,401,451 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

