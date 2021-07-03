Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.71.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $383.50 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

