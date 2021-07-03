Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $141,234.91

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Cipher has a total market cap of $141,234.91 and $97,601.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00234511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.00756987 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

