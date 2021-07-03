ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.47. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 92,084 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of 235.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,122,317.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201. 6.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.