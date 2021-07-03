CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires Shares of 43,000 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,546,000. ASML accounts for approximately 0.7% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASML by 141.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.54. 449,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,593. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

