CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. KLA accounts for about 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

