CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 80,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Snowflake by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,894,000 after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,700,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 742,340 shares of company stock worth $179,444,352. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.24. 1,333,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a PE ratio of -62.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

