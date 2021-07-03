Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post sales of $227.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.20 million and the lowest is $225.80 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth $5,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $14,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

