CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 71,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

