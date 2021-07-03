CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CMLF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 658,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. CM Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

