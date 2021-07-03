CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of CNH Industrial worth $164,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,886. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

