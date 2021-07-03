CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $81.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

