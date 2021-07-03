Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.