Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.40 million and $118,006.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00169688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.09 or 0.99962137 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,715 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

