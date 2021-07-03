Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Tops $272,293.09

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $272,293.09 and $148,384.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

