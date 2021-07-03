Color Platform Market Cap Hits $672,297.63 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $672,297.63 and approximately $749.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,607.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.67 or 0.01452456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00423274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003980 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

