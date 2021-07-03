Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $484,272,000 after buying an additional 1,625,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,704,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $362,791,000 after buying an additional 1,410,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

