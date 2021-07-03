Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Comcast worth $526,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

