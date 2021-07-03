Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.