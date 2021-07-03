Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

