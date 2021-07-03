Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 829.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 553.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.75 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

