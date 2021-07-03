Comparing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22%

This table compares Lucira Health and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 962.90 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.43 Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 124.71 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -28.78

Aspira Women’s Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Lucira Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.79%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

