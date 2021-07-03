Comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) and Its Rivals

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.16 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.09 billion $5.01 million 26.81

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 595 2941 4484 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.61%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -22.51% -1,877.87% -10.43%

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

