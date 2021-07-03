Compound Price Hits $380.61 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $238.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $380.61 or 0.01094245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,716 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

