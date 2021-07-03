Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

