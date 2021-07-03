Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 438,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 368,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,727,557. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

