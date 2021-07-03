Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Hits $201.44 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $201.44 million and $3.36 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.46 or 0.06390333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.17 or 0.01446226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00400259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00163430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00631797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00418981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00329795 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 850,565,265 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

