Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CFMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 220,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

