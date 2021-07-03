Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Constellium worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 921,040 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

