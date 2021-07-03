Contrasting Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Accenture alerts:

73.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accenture and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 6 19 0 2.76 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $308.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73% Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81%

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 4.36 $5.11 billion $7.46 40.86 Paltalk $12.83 million 1.71 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Summary

Accenture beats Paltalk on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.