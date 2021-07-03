Contrasting Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Armstrong Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring -3.90% -22.66% -10.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $584.80 million 0.23 -$63.60 million N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Armstrong Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

