CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $134.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

