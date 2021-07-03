CorionX (CORX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,156.32

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $211,156.32 and $319,295.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,660,296 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

