Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 1,260,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,266. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

