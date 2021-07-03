Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,848,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

