Cortex (CTXC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $2.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 179,879,378 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

