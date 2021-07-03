Cosmo Coin (COSM) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $704,320.24 and approximately $633.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00731964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.72 or 0.07490948 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

