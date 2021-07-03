Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156.86 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $156.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.81 or 0.00034386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,325.37 or 0.99920291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008043 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,350,979 coins and its circulating supply is 217,566,376 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

