Covalent (CQT) Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $5.84 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00169012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,492.62 or 0.99849512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

