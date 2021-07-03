CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.73. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 677,711 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.