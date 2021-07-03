Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,443 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.