Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,585 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.