Credit Suisse AG Acquires 81,087 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.83% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

