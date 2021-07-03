Credit Suisse AG Buys 127,779 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

