Credit Suisse AG Buys 56,668 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,668 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.