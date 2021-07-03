Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,411 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $311.89 and a 1 year high of $435.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

