Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

