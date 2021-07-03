Credit Suisse AG Has $15.08 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of National Retail Properties worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.