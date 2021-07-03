Credit Suisse AG Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Terminix Global worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.